El Grito Civic Ceremony & Cultural Program kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month at Historic Market Square

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15.

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO – The Consulate General of Mexico in San Antonio’s El Grito Civic Ceremony & Cultural Program is happening Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Historic Market Square.

El Grito 2021 commemorates 200 years since the consummation of the independence of Mexico in 1821, 500 years of the Spanish conquest of Mexico, and 700 years since the establishment of the great city of Tenochtitlán.

In honor of these historic milestones, the Cultural Program will kick off at 6:30 p.m. featuring Azul Barrientos and performances by the Guadalupe Dance Company.

Plus, watch the video above to learn how to make Chiles en nogada from La Familia Cortez.

Historic Market Square is located at 514 W. Commerce, San Antonio, TX 78207. To learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, click here.

