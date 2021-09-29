Ever considered a whole-house water softening system? Here are some likely benefits

Jason’s Water Systems is the only system certified by both the Uniform and International Plumbing Codes to soften and filter the water for your entire home.

Jason’s Water Systems is the only system certified by both the Uniform and International Plumbing Codes to soften and filter the water for your entire home.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you tired of your household appliances showing stains from hard water residue?

Nearly 85% of American households are living with the detrimental effects of hard water caused by elevated mineral levels, according to Jason’s Water Systems.

As Texas has some of the hardest water in the country, you’ve probably noticed spots on your dishes and glassware, scaly buildup on your faucets and fixtures, or stubborn soap residue lingering on your shower door from mineral deposits.

Unfortunately, over time, plumbing problems and damage to large appliances can occur due to these mineral deposits.

A solution to having clean appliances might be owning a water softener. Jason’s Water Systems provided some benefits. Here’s what the group had to say:

“Texas water not only creates spots on dishes, rings in the bathtub, soap scum on shower walls, but it also ruins appliances, dries out skin and hair, and you use 80% more cleaning products -- plus, it contains harmful chemicals,” said Emily Watkins, owner of Jason’s Water Systems.

Ad

Here’s how a water softener helps your kitchen, laundry, bathroom and appliances.

Kitchen benefits

Healthier, better-tasting water Improves the taste of juice, coffee, soup and ice Cleans dishes and china

Laundry benefits

Requires 50% less laundry detergent, soap, and dishwasher detergent, saving you money Virtually eliminates spots, streaks, and scum on fixtures, tubs and showers Dishes, silverware and glasses are spot-free and “shiny-clean”

Bathroom benefits

Reduces soap scum and residue on tubs, showers sinks Leaves the skin feeling smoother after showering, shaving and washing Makes hair softer and manageable

Appliance benefits

Adds life to dishwashers and washing machines Improves water flow and pressure by eliminating build-up in pipes Increases water heater efficiency by almost 30%, reducing fuel costs

Considering making the switch to a whole house water softening system? Jason’s Water Systems is the only System certified by UPC and IPC to soften and filter in a single tank, the company said.

With Jason’s, homeowners can drink, bathe and clean with chemical-free water from any faucet in their home. Watch the video above to learn about promotions from Jason’s Water Systems or tap here.