Ever considered a whole-house water softening system? Here are some likely benefits

Are you tired of your household appliances showing stains from hard water residue?
Nearly 85% of American households are living with the detrimental effects of hard water caused by elevated mineral levels, according to Jason’s Water Systems.
As Texas has some of the hardest water in the country, you’ve probably noticed spots on your dishes and glassware, scaly buildup on your faucets and fixtures, or stubborn soap residue lingering on your shower door from mineral deposits.
Unfortunately, over time, plumbing problems and damage to large appliances can occur due to these mineral deposits.
A solution to having clean appliances might be owning a water softener. Jason’s Water Systems provided some benefits. Here’s what the group had to say:
“Texas water not only creates spots on dishes, rings in the bathtub, soap scum on shower walls, but it also ruins appliances, dries out skin and hair, and you use 80% more cleaning products -- plus, it contains harmful chemicals,” said Emily Watkins, owner of Jason’s Water Systems.
Here’s how a water softener helps your kitchen, laundry, bathroom and appliances.
Kitchen benefits
- Healthier, better-tasting water
- Improves the taste of juice, coffee, soup and ice
- Cleans dishes and china
Laundry benefits
- Requires 50% less laundry detergent, soap, and dishwasher detergent, saving you money
- Virtually eliminates spots, streaks, and scum on fixtures, tubs and showers
- Dishes, silverware and glasses are spot-free and “shiny-clean”
Bathroom benefits
- Reduces soap scum and residue on tubs, showers sinks
- Leaves the skin feeling smoother after showering, shaving and washing
- Makes hair softer and manageable
Appliance benefits
- Adds life to dishwashers and washing machines
- Improves water flow and pressure by eliminating build-up in pipes
- Increases water heater efficiency by almost 30%, reducing fuel costs
Considering making the switch to a whole house water softening system?
