SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 18, 2021

Find your happy space + decorate your way to joy!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a double-dose of our home improvement show brought to you by Jason’s Water Systems!

We have projects that will transform your home, show you the hottest trends to give your home a major facelift and tips for doing it yourself! Mike even puts on a tool belt and shows you how to tackle projects around the home!

When it comes to sprucing up your home, wallpaper can really make a room pop! The women behind Twin Sisters Interiors show us a simple wall makeover.

Plus, the experts from Experimenting With Decor share tips for transforming your patio and adding value to your home. Then, we’re showing you some simple pieces that can make your patio pop for fall with Joyeux Home Decor.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

