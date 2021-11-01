Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Day of the Dead - Monday, November 1, 2021

Day of the Dead tablescapes, altars, flower crowns, Deal of the Day + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

You'll find Day of the Dead altars all over San Antonio today and tomorrow.
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re celebrating Day of the Dead with tablescapes, altars, flower crowns and more. Plus, a Deal of the Day for vegans!

Check out beautiful Day of the Dead tablescapes with Carla Royder Designs.

We’re making sugar skulls with Cariño Cortez from La Familia Cortez restaurants - and she has a new book to talk about, too!

Want to learn how to make your own flower crowns? Cristy’s Casa de Colores has you covered.

In a new edition of The Look, Tamara Shannon shares looks to transition from hot to cold for fall fashion.

Plus, your Deal of the Day for World Vegan Day! You can get a free vegan chick’n sandwich from Project Pollo. They have 5 locations in San Antonio.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

