As seen on SA Live - Day of the Dead - Monday, November 1, 2021

You'll find Day of the Dead altars all over San Antonio today and tomorrow.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re celebrating Day of the Dead with tablescapes, altars, flower crowns and more. Plus, a Deal of the Day for vegans!

Check out beautiful Day of the Dead tablescapes with Carla Royder Designs.

We’re making sugar skulls with Cariño Cortez from La Familia Cortez restaurants - and she has a new book to talk about, too!

Want to learn how to make your own flower crowns? Cristy’s Casa de Colores has you covered.

In a new edition of The Look, Tamara Shannon shares looks to transition from hot to cold for fall fashion.

Plus, your Deal of the Day for World Vegan Day! You can get a free vegan chick’n sandwich from Project Pollo. They have 5 locations in San Antonio.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.