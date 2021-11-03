63º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Holiday cooking tips + Filipino breads and pastries + Pokémon!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, SA Live
as seen on sa live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we taste Filipino breads and pastries with the folks behind GeorgiKitchen International!

Plus, Culinary Cottage shows us the five must-have kitchen tools for holiday cooking.

Then, how to DIY ugly Christmas sweaters with Goodwill San Antonio.

Also, how you can get in on the fun at Pokéfest SA, the Pokémon Festival happening this weekend! https://www.pokefestsa.com/

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook