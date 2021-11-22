This Christmas celebration brings holiday cheer with 9 million twinkle lights

Now through Jan. 2, SeaWorld San Antonio is decking out the halls for the biggest Christmas celebration in Texas, an extraordinary holiday event.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Now through Jan. 2, SeaWorld San Antonio is decking out the halls for the biggest Christmas celebration in Texas, an extraordinary holiday event.

The park’s wintery, watery wonderland features Christmas shows, Santa Claus, festive foods and the “largest” Christmas light display in Texas, according to SeaWorld San Antonio.

Guests will be greeted with more than 9 million twinkling lights blanketing the park, then can meet Santa and friends while sipping hot chocolate and singing along with Christmas carolers.

‘Tis the season to create once in a lifetime memories with loved ones!

