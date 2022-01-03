Texas Trippin’: road trips to try in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Wimberley
Collective Hill Country Retreat: Glamping with tents that include beds, air conditioner, showers and amazing views.
Here’s a list of what you can do here:
- Hiking Trails
- Horseback riding
- Archery and Axe throwing
- Yoga/Pilates
- 5-star dining
Boerne
Tapatio Spring Hill Country Resort : A resort nestled in the hills for a great golfing experience.
Here’s a list of what you can do here:
- golfing
- hiking
- spa: massages, salt cave therapy and more
- live music
- dining at La Cascada Restaurant
Stonewall
Stonewall Motor Lodge : A revamped historic boutique hotel just miles away from wineries, distilleries and more.
Here’s a list of what you can near here:
- The Science Mill - good for families, STEM activities, animals and more
- Pecan Street Brewing - comfort food and beer + brunch too
- Albert Ice House - live music, cocktails, food trucks and dancing!
- 75+ wineries in the area
Austin
Jester King Brewery: hiking, lodging, a goat experience, brewery + restaurant
- hiking trails
- up close with miniature goats
- brewery/restaurant
- cabins/campsites