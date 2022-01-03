Texas Trippin’: road trips to try in 2022

From a glamping experience in the Texas Hill Country to a historic boutique hotel

SAN ANTONIO – Wimberley

Collective Hill Country Retreat: Glamping with tents that include beds, air conditioner, showers and amazing views.

Here’s a list of what you can do here:

Hiking Trails

Horseback riding

Archery and Axe throwing

Yoga/Pilates

5-star dining

Boerne

Tapatio Spring Hill Country Resort : A resort nestled in the hills for a great golfing experience.

Here’s a list of what you can do here:

golfing

hiking

spa: massages, salt cave therapy and more

live music

dining at La Cascada Restaurant

Stonewall

Stonewall Motor Lodge : A revamped historic boutique hotel just miles away from wineries, distilleries and more.

Here’s a list of what you can near here:

Austin

Jester King Brewery: hiking, lodging, a goat experience, brewery + restaurant

