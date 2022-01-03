51º

LIVE

SA Live

Texas Trippin’: road trips to try in 2022

Here’s a few must-try spots that are less than a tankful of gas away

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: texas trippin', SA Live, jen tobias-struski, road trips, san antonio, San Antonio, Traffic, Travel
From a glamping experience in the Texas Hill Country to a historic boutique hotel

SAN ANTONIOWimberley

Collective Hill Country Retreat: Glamping with tents that include beds, air conditioner, showers and amazing views.

Here’s a list of what you can do here:

  • Hiking Trails
  • Horseback riding
  • Archery and Axe throwing
  • Yoga/Pilates
  • 5-star dining

Boerne

Tapatio Spring Hill Country Resort : A resort nestled in the hills for a great golfing experience.

Here’s a list of what you can do here:

  • golfing
  • hiking
  • spa: massages, salt cave therapy and more
  • live music
  • dining at La Cascada Restaurant

Stonewall

Stonewall Motor Lodge : A revamped historic boutique hotel just miles away from wineries, distilleries and more.

Here’s a list of what you can near here:

Austin

Jester King Brewery: hiking, lodging, a goat experience, brewery + restaurant

  • hiking trails
  • up close with miniature goats
  • brewery/restaurant
  • cabins/campsites

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

email