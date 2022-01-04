As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 4, 2022

55º

We’re getting you ready to celebrate Dia de Reyes + bouncing into new hobbies!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if you’re thinking about bouncing into a new hobby, we have World Record Holder and extreme pogo athlete, Pogo Fred showing off his skills!

Then, if your New Year’s resolution was to start getting into shape, we check out Local Moves Studio.

Plus, we have locally made Rosca de Reyes for Dia de Reyes from La Panadería.

Also, we share healthy recipes for the New Year that are still full of flavor from Chef Leo Aguirre with Eat Fredericksburg Texas

