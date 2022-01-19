65º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 19, 2022

This show is for the birds + we chow down for Restaurant Weeks!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
AS SEEN ON SA LIVE (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, birds of a feather flock together! We check out the newest experience you can have with Budgies at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.

Then, it’s a new spot from the same folks that brought you Pinch House Boil and South Barbecue. Colby Johnston, with Curry Boys Barbecue is here to show us one of their popular items

Plus, we’ve got you covered for Culinaria Restaurant Weeks! Here are some three-course meal deals!

Also, we’re checking out some amazing Italian food at Battalion with a peek at their Restaurant Week menu.

Want to bite into an award winning grilled cheese sandwich for a great price? You can at Benjie’s Munch!

Finally, work it all off with Sherri Braxton from Sherri Fitness who shows you some easy moves to kick start you fitness routine!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT Plus app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook