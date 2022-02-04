As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, let’s rodeo San Antonio! The 75 longhorns in the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive belong to Doctor Scott Kimble. He was going to bring one of those longhorns with him to Market Square today but, the bull wasn’t a fan of the weather just like us! So, we are giving you a flashback to 2020 when Doctor Kimble last brought cattle to Market Square .

Then, it’s an all new Fri-Yay that will get you ready for the weekend with take home sips! We visit Sip It Daiquiris to see how they are making the favorite frozen drink to-go!

Plus, get ready to ignite your inspiration for grilling! We get tips and tricks from Texas barbecue social media influencers, Al Frugoni BBQ!

If you are looking for a fine dining spot for Valentine’s Day, grab a table at The Landrace at the Thompson Hotel.

Want to rest, relax and rejuvenate? Check out The Lazy Lavender in the Texas Hill Country.

Need a pick-me-up? Check out the San Antonio Coffee Festival Saturday, Feb. 12.

Also, celebrate Black History Month with SAAACAM’s Black Cowboys exhibit and activities Saturday, Feb. 5. It’s free to the public.

