SAN ANTONIO – Sabdi Almaguer is spreading her love for Mexican food on her Instagram page, Sizzling with Sabdi.

The Instagram foodie is up to 113,000 followers on her cooking page. She shares two recipes a week and gives all those measurements for those classic meals you remember from childhood.

This week it’s Rodeo-inspired beef tacos with a chipotle marinade. Be sure to head over to her Instagram for the measurements.