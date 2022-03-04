I was a ‘ticking time-bomb’: Retired Navy SEAL shares open-heart surgery story

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Not long after retiring from the Navy SEALs, following 16 years of service, Aaron Kendle received life-changing news: He was living with an aortic aneurysm inside his heart that could potentially take his life.

“I always felt like I was in great shape,” Kendle said. “I always knew I had an irregular heartbeat, but I never had any issues. On my way out (of the SEALs) is when (doctors) found the aortic aneurysm.”

His doctor said when Kendle came to him, he was in need of surgery.

“I believe (the doctor) called me a ‘ticking time bomb’ when I saw him,” Kendle said.

It was in that moment that Kendle turned to the experts at Methodist Hospital to undergo a life-saving procedure.

Watch Kendle's story above

Methodist Healthcare provides the largest heart transplant program in South Texas, according to the group, and serves as South Texas’ only comprehensive aortic aneurysm program. In South Texas, Methodist Healthcare offers 17 locations, with more than 90 providers, including five chest pain centers and two heart failure centers.