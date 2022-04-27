RECIPE: Raspberry racer + roasted pepper & parmesan risotto

SAN ANTONIO – Roasted pepper & parmesan risotto

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Arborio rice

• 2 cups chicken stock

• 1 cup Mom’s Organic Roasted Pepper Pasta Sauce

• ½ cup Parmesan

Directions:

Bring chicken stock to a boil in a medium-size pot.

Add rice and turn down to a simmer, stirring every few minutes.

Now add the Mom’s Organic Roasted Pepper Pasta Sauce and continue to stir until more starches are released and rice begins to turn into a thicker constancy.

Stir in Parmesan, leaving a little out for garnish and cover for a few minutes. Serve immediately with your favorite protein or enjoy on it’s own.

Raspberry Racer cocktail (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Raspberry Racer

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz Himbeere Raspberry Flavored Vodka

• 3 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

• Top with Sparkling Water (Topo Chico)

Directions:

Pour all ingredients over ice in a Collins glass, give one gentle stir with either a straw or cocktail spoon, and enjoy.

