As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Sizzling summer grilling recipes, delicious Filipino delicacies + baseball designed for the visually impaired!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we continue to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with delicious delicacies from Filipino Special Sweets & Treats!

Plus, we sample sizzling summer recipes from Beef Lovin’ Texans!

Then, we spend some time with The San Antonio Jets. The Alamo City’s only *beep baseball team in town, allowing people with vision impairments to play the game they love.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

