Japanese fish-shaped cakes are making a splash at Hanamaru Cafe

SAN ANTONIO – The latest new foodie destination in San Antonio is Hanamaru Cafe, located at 7460 Callaghan Rd.

“We wanted to open something that no one had in San Antonio where we could bring the “taiyaki” in, where it’s more diverse,” co-owner Wickey Su-Mei said.

From sweet to savory fillings, you can pick from a selection of flavors that are stuffed inside the fish-shaped cakes.

“It’s kind of like a waffle and it has mochi inside, so it’s a little chewy and soft but also has a little bit of crisp as well,” Su-Mei said.

Hanamaru Cafe has only been open a few weeks, but already the eatery is gaining popularity with its Instagram-worthy treats--including “taiyaki” served with matcha soft serve ice cream.

“It’s been really busy and we didn’t expect it to be this crazy,” she said.

The owners have been best friends for over ten years, both single moms, and their goal is to share their culture (and love for food) with all the San Antonio foodies.

“We just wanted something where we had something financially stable, something we could give off to our kids one day,” Su-Mei said.

The menu includes Japanese soda floats, nikuijaga bowls which include meat, potatoes, and spices on a bed of rice. They also have cream cheese foam teas and more.

To follow Hanamaru on Instagram, click here. They are open Monday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.