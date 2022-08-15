79º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 15, 2022

Backyard playset of your kids’ dreams, Money-Saving Monday, breakfast food truck + Filipino brunch

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

What was your favorite thing to do during recess? (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the playset of your kids’ dreams, money-saving travel tips, a breakfast food truck and Filipino brunch!

Vroom! We’re pedaling into the week with pedal cars made by River City Play Systems. They also build customizable playsets for your backyard. We’ll show you one of our favorites.

It’s Money-Saving Monday and today, we’re focusing on pinching those travel pennies. Journeys with Kris shares the five tips you need before you book your flight.

The Baked Bird has some on-the-go breakfast ideas for the school year. Check out their food truck here.

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant has a second location - Sari-Sari Supper Club - and they’re adding brunch to the menu. We’ll give you a taste.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email