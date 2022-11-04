As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 4, 2022

Today on the show we're celebrating seniors!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!

Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas.

Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to show us how to create your own capsule wardrobe.

Plus, we’ve rounded up some great deals for seniors! Check ‘em out:

Plus, a brand-new KSAT Insider spins the Prize Wheel for a chance to win big! To learn how you can enter to be our next big winner, click here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.