As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 4, 2022

It’s a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, SA Live intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Today on the show we're celebrating seniors! (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!

Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas.

Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to show us how to create your own capsule wardrobe.

Plus, we’ve rounded up some great deals for seniors! Check ‘em out:

Plus, a brand-new KSAT Insider spins the Prize Wheel for a chance to win big! To learn how you can enter to be our next big winner, click here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

About the Authors:

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, 18, is an intern with SA Live and a senior communication major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. A proud San Antonio native, she is passionate about celebrating her beloved city and community through her work.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

