Free-standing emergency rooms: Getting emergency care close to home

When emergencies occur, it’s important to have a safe and convenient emergency care for the community. That’s why free-standing emergency rooms can help provide emergency care close to home.

These emergency rooms are stand-alone facilities that operate like an average ER but offer shorter wait times and ease of access, according to Methodist Healthcare officials.

Unlike an urgent care, free-standing ERs can treat severe, sometimes life-threatening, emergency medical conditions for adults and children, including chest pain, respiratory distress, abdominal pain, broken bones or dislocated joints, serious infections, stroke symptoms, and more.

Patients can receive care from board-certified ER and trauma physicians, registered nurses, and other medical staff.

