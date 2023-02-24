As Seen on SA Live - Friday, February 24, 2023

All New Menu at Pharm Table

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we speak with a wrestler, a calligraphy artist, and Miss Rodeo Texas. Jen takes us to the Hill Country for an Exotic Zoo Resort, and Steven chats with TWA Texas Champion. Lastly, Filipinolicious and Pharm Table serve up delicious food.

Impress your friends and family with a fancy handwritten letter or make a beautiful sign for your next event with calligraphy. Sabrina Strong, owner of Golden Speck is here to talk about her upcoming workshop on March 5th.

Our Photojournalist Steven Chavez takes us to Texas Wrestling Academy where we show what life is like in the ring and what it takes to be a wrestler in San Antonio.

Pharm Table is back with a new all-day menu. We get a taste of their market’s fresh, health-conscious lunches with vegan and paleo options.

We are serving up authentic and original Filipino dishes from Filipinolicious!

It’s another installment of Texas Trippin! Our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to stay at Exotic Resort Zoo in the Texas Hill Country.

Miss Rodeo Texas 2023 is here talking pageants and what’s going on this last weekend of the Rodeo.

Starting this Saturday, it’s Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio, from Feb. 26 - Mar. 5, 2023.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.