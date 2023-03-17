As seen on SA Live - St. Patrick’s Day! Friday, March 17, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with themed cocktails, food, songs, and dance! Plus, Fiona takes us to the Guadalupe River for a Texas sized resort!

Irish Cultural Society of San Antonio is a local organization keeping Irish culture alive in SA Live and hosts events and fundraisers.

For our Fri-Yay segment, Fiona takes us to Camp FIMFO. It’s a Texas-sized retreat on the Guadalupe River with an interactive water park, water slides, mini golf, yard games, and more!

We get a special performance from the Inishfree School of Irish Dance where kids can learn and compete in Irish competitive dance.

Magicians Lindsey Noel and Francis Menotti from The Magicians Agency Theatre perform magic to promote their shows this weekend.

The Hayden stops by to make an Irish remix menu for St. Patrick’s Day.

To celebrate we make St. Patrick’s Day cocktails with Irish Whiskey Tullamore D.E.W.

A local band has been playing Irish music for more than 40 years! Award-winning traditional Irish Band, St. James’s Gate performs original music for us.

