52º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 6, 2023

Easter fun & Fiesta finds, plus a sneak peek at this year’s Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, As Seen on SA Live
Fiesta History: Texas Cavaliers River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., an Easter “egg”-stravaganza, one-of-a-kind Fiesta decorations, embroidered Fiesta wear, handmade jewelry and a sneak peek at what’s in store for this year’s first Fiesta parade.

The Tower of the Americas is hosting its Easter Egg-stravaganza this weekend! They’ll have Easter activities like bunny ears making, egg dyeing, face painting and egg hunting with the Easter Bunny.

After Easter comes Fiesta, and we know where you can get all your gear:

Plus, we’re chatting with the parade marshal of the first Fiesta parade of the year, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. He’s going to play a game with us and we have a sneak peek at what’s to come for the parade. You can find tickets here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email