As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Get ready for the "pawrific" Fiesta Pooch Parade.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, chicken on a stick, Fiesta Pooch Parade, cocktails and a comedy show.

Fiesta is all about chicken on a stick, so JJ Gonzales a.k.a. Mister Chicken shows us how to make authentic chicken on a stick.

Therapy Animals of San Antonio stops by to tells us about their “pawrific” Fiesta Pooch Parade happening this Saturday, April 29.

Assemble Cocktail is teaching us how to whip up some fun Fiesta drinks for your next party.

Plus, we learn all about La Familia Cortez’s dinner and comedy show where none other than Cleto will be hosting.

We’re going to reveal today’s location of our secret Fiesta medal giveaways, so make sure you’re checking our social media @SALiveKSAT!

