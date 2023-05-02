Local events preparing students for college readiness, success

While many students are preparing for graduation, some are preparing to take the next big step in their educational career—college.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While many students are preparing for graduation, some are preparing to take the next big step in their educational career, which is college.

Workforce development and the San Antonio education pipeline has been a headline in the past few months, as the city continues to recover from the pandemic.

San Antonio Education Partnership (SAEP) is attempting to ensure college access is attainable, affordable, and equitable, regardless of zip code and other determining factors.

By removing boundaries to college attainment through community-based and institutional-based college advising, the SAEP staff has been coaching traditional and adult learners through the process of college enrollment, financial aid, and more.

“We know that those with a college degree have better health outcomes, earn more in their lifetime, support healthy family habits, and even vote more. We believe that college attainment is a key to our city’s continued success, and we will not stop until everyone has equal access to this opportunity,” Dr. Ana Acevedo, Executive Director of SAEP, said.

SAEP also is helping community members get into training and certificate programs. These post-secondary credentials provide for learners of all ages and build a pipeline for high-earning careers in healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and many more.

For students interested in receiving college resources, there are several events around the community.

Destination College Enrollment, hosted by SAEP, is an event that focuses on getting students enrolled in college.

The event will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Café College. San Antonio Education Partnership staff will be on-site to support students with the college enrollment process, admission requirements, financial aid opportunities, and any other questions students may have about college enrollment.

For those unable to attend the event, SAEP and its community partners will also be hosting Destination College Success.

The event will be a fun-filled breakfast featuring the First Lady of San Antonio, Erika Prosper, and four San Antonio Education Partnership graduates. Destination College Success will be held on May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at UTSA’s Buena Vista theater.

For more information on the San Antonio Education Partnership, visit its website.