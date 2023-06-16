As Seen on SA Live - Friday, June 16, 2023

It's Fri-yay and we're going to Natural Bridge Caverns! (Image courtesy: Natural Bridge Caverns/Chris Higgins.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s Fri-yay, Magicians Agency Theatre is celebrating their fifth birthday, El Chaparral’s new Boerne location, Father’s Day gift ideas from Eye Candy Boutique and more.

Looking for last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day? Eye Candy Boutique is here to deliver fun snacks from Jefferson Bodega, goodies from Karolina’s Antiques, pet candles from The Waggery, and fresh BBQ seasoning from Smoke Shack Delicatexan.

We celebrate El Chaparral’s success with a look at their new location in Boerne.

It’s Fri-yay and we put our “cave’ face on with Natural Bridge Caverns’ summer fun ideas.

Harry Maurer will be performing at the Magicians Agency Theatre this weekend, just in time for its fifth birthday!

Historic Market Square is competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Cast your vote here.

There will be many fun events in San Antonio this weekend, including:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.