As Seen on SA Live - Juneteenth - Monday, June 19, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have authentic, Southern peach cobbler from SAAACAM, a Juneteenth children’s booth, Cocktail Crafthaus Co. makes summer cocktails, we hear soulful tunes from a gospel choir ahead of their big performance and more.

You can teach your kids about Juneteenth with the new children’s book, “Juneteenth: A Picture Book for Kids Celebrating Black Joy.” It’s a lyrical picture book about our newest national holiday, which follows the annual celebration in Galveston—the birthplace of Juneteenth. Mike catches up with the author, Van G. Garrett, and illustrators, Reginald C. Adams and Samson Bimbo Adenugba.

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) join us to make Southern peach cobbler and have culinary conservation in celebration of Juneteenth.

SAAACAM is also celebrating Juneteenth with an exciting preview of their gospel performance today at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Go here for more details.

Urban Air Adventure Park bounces their way to the top with exciting trampolines, obstacle courses and a zipline that won’t leave you hanging. Go here to find out how you can get 40% off summer tickets.

Are you craving summer cocktails? Cocktail Crafthaus Co. grants your wish with workshops where you can learn to make your own cocktail and other fun events for the summer.

Tati Amare shares a brand-new batch of Insider Deals for the summer.

Plus, Historic Market Square is competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Cast your vote here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.