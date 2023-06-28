As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Spice up your BBQ with curated sauces and seasonings perfect for the 4th of July.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have ways to spice up your BBQ for the 4th of July, Total Low Carbs Creations, Lightwork 316 does 4th of July crafts, free and more.

Want to spice up your BBQ? Princess and the Monkey curates sauces and seasonings from Waters House Foods, Mona’s All Purpose Seasonings, Schott’s Meat Market, Hess Street Foods and Texas Salt Co.

You can get a free order of boneless wings tomorrow at Buffalo Wild Wings when you buy an order of equal value.

Light Work 316 gets the 4th of July party started with some fun crafts you can make at home.

Rudy and Betty-Ann from Total Low Carbs Creations share how they found love during their weight loss journeys and what they plan to do next.

Beef Loving Texans makes an on-the-go tacos recipe perfect for a 4th of July celebration.

Don’t miss this As Seen on SA Live online exclusive! Today only, Cholula will be dropping a free limited-edition clothing collection with Uprisers. Click here to order now.

We put our “cave’ face on with Natural Bridge Caverns’ new Hidden Wonders Tour which is sure to be a blast.

Historic Market Square is still competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Don’t miss your chance to cast your vote here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.