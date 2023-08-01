Recipe: Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter

These beef kabobs are easy to grill and healthy to eat!

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know you can save energy by grilling in the summertime? Beef Loving Texans are back with another tasty recipe to fire up for dinner.

This balanced and flavorful dish (recipe below) is filled with nutrients and captures the essence of summer grilling.

You can find more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here.

Grilled Sirloin Steak Kabobs with Garlic Rosemary Butter

Ingredients:

1 pound beef top sirloin steak, boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 tablespoon steak seasoning blend

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces red-skinned potatoes

4 ounces cherry tomatoes

4 ounces portobello mushrooms

Basting Sauce

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons fresh parsley

1.5 teaspoons garlic, minced

Garnish

1 teaspoon fresh parsley

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

Directions:

Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in a microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on high for 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

Cut beef top sirloin steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces. Combine beef, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil and steak seasoning in a large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.

Place kabobs on the grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, 9 to 12 minutes over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 8 to 10 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with sauce during the last 5 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with remaining sauce. Garnish with the remaining rosemary and parsley mixture.

In a small sauce pot combine butter, parsley, garlic, and rosemary. Melt butter mixture over low heat either on the stovetop or on your grill; until melted. Stir occasionally.

