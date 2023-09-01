83º
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, September 1, 2023

It’s our San Japan-themed show! We take a look at some of the vendors, games & fun that can be found there this weekend.

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Get ready to game at San Japan! (Texas Gaming, Texas Gaming Empire 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s our San Japan takeover and we take a look at vendors, cosplayers, arcade games and more fun you can find this weekend.

What’s your favorite video game? Let us know here and you might see it later in the show.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to get an inside look at San Japan, an anime convention with loads of fun for anime and video game lovers! V1 Tech and Blaze Manga are sponsoring the event and they are just a few of the vendors you can find there.

Jeepney Street Eats is the food truck extension of the Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant and they bring some delicious dishes they will be serving at the San Japan event.

The San Antonio Charro Association just broke the Guinness World Record for the largest-ever piñata and we went to their Arena’s Charrería to check out how it got built.

We may be covering San Japan, but that’s just one of the many fun events happening around San Antonio:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

