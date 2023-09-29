43º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - SA Live turns 9! - Friday, September 29, 2023

It’s our birthday month! We celebrate with memorable moments, fun cakes and decorations you could have at your next party

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
It's our birthday! (KPRC 2 / Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., SA Live turns 9! We celebrate with fun cakes from Dario’s Bakery and decorations from Princess and the Monkey you could have at your next party.

Who’s your favorite birthday person? Give them a shout-out here.

We want to give a big thank you to Gloof Creations for designing our set to celebrate nine wonderful years of SA Live!

You can’t have a birthday party without cake and Dario’s Bakery joins us to craft custom desserts that are almost too sweet to eat, and you could enjoy them at your next event.

If you’re looking for DIY party ideas to fit any budget, don’t miss these fun tips from Princess and the Monkey that will make your party the event of the season.

Craving Korean BBQ? Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to bb.q Chicken to check out their Korean fried chicken as well as other delicious dishes you won’t want to miss.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email