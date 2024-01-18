As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 18, 2024

Get fired up for the new year with hot yoga!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with one of the stars of “General Hospital”, we take you to try hot yoga, learn about a free Three Kings Day event, the SA Stock Show & Rodeo is hosting a scholarship run and more

Which song gets you pumped up to workout? Share your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

“General Hospital” is celebrating 60 years and we get to chat with star Donnell Turner about the primetime special “General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling” airing tonight at 10 p.m. CT.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is hosting The Stampede 5K Scholarship Run on February 3 at 9 a.m. and if you sign up today using the code “SALIVE”, you will receive a $10 discount on the entry fee. Click here to see the run route (highlighted in orange).

We’re taking you to The Union Fitness & Fun for their hot yoga classes that will get you fired up for the new year.

The Puerto Rican Heritage Society is hosting a free Three Kings Day Celebration this Sunday from 12 - 4 p.m. and we get a preview of how you can join in the fun.

The 5th Annual Vaquero Cook-Off Junior Competition will take place on February 3 and the 2023 Grand Champion joins us to show off their street taco recipe. Click here to sign your high school team up for this exciting event!

David Elder is heading to the hill country for an authentic Italian meal at Gennaro’s Trattoria.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.