As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 28, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re bringing circus acrobatics to your living room! Plus, summer grilling tips, a speedy tortoise, patriotic treats and more in this encore episode.

The performers from Aqua Acro are showing Jen and Fiona the ropes. They’re going to share an acrobatics lesson and do a performance for our fans at home. You can learn more about their classes and entertainment here.

You won’t believe how fast this tortoise can move! Fletcher Reptile & Bird Rescue will introduce us to some unusual pets and talk about their adoptable animals.

Piggy’s Bakery makes amazing cakes, and we’re going to share them with you, along with some easy red, white and blue treats you can make at home.

Fire up the grill - Davila’s BBQ in Seguin is giving us steak grilling tips from the pit, and we’re making easy pork sliders with More Momma!

The Solis Brothers play songs for us today on the show! Learn more about this local band here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.