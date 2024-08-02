As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 2, 2024

Chef to Table shows us how to make elevated sandwiches.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we share summer skincare tips, learn how to make elevated sandwiches, hear a local musician and more.

Conversa Elevated is bringing a one-of-a-kind, custom dining experience to brunch with their new menu.

Life Time San Antonio 281 shares their secrets to maintaining balance while aging.

Are you dealing with summer breakouts? The owner of Simply Tiff’s joins us today to share tips on how to keep your skin healthy during this hot season.

By the beach, at the pool or on the campground, sandwiches are a great summer meal. Chef to Table teaches us how to make elevated sandwiches.

Local musician, Randy Carson performs his new song, “Beer and Country Music.”

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Longneck Manor. This special hotel just welcomed a new adorable baby giraffe!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.