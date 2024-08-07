As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 7, 2024

We see a fox at Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. we visit Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo! Plus, we learn about music programs for kids, a SPAM event and more.

Which animal have you rescued? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

We take you to Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo for some summer fun! They have a cute fox and a new rattlesnake pit.

There’s a new restaurant that serves Latin American street food from four different areas. The chef from Las Perlitas joins us to talk about the new spot and makes a tasty dish!

Are you a SPAM lover? L&L Hawaiian Barbecue tells us about their Spam Musubi event.

Trying to find a new extracurricular for your kid? Ascend Youth Program has a free after-school program where your kids can learn classical music.

Fiona chats with the author of “Unico,” a new manga for kids.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.