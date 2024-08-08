As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 8, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. we take you to a red carpet premiere. Plus, an energizing dessert, wrestling and more.

What’s your favorite shake and where do you get it? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

These sandwiches are “wicked” good! The Wicked Wich joins us to talk about how they bring an elevated twist to lunch.

Early Bird Coffee has the perfect dessert that can energize you. We try their affogato.

Our resident film enthusiast, John Marr, chats with the stars of “Cuckoo” on the South By Southwest red carpet.

Trying to take down your boredom? Next Level Wrestling can help! They tell us all about their two upcoming shows.

Time to spoil your pup. Pawsitively Sweet Bakery has howl-worthy summer treats that will get your dogs tail waggin’!

There’s still time to get organized before the summer ends. Flawlessly Functional shares helpful tips for organizations.

Here are some new movies that are coming to theaters this week:

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.