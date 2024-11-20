Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Live from the San Antonio Botanical Garden!

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Illuminate comes to San Antonio Botanical Garden Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. (Bobbi Sheridan-Moore, ©2024, Bobbi Sheridan Photography)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live from the San Antonio Botanical Garden!

The Question of the Day: How do you ring in the holidays? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

We step into a world of enchantment at Illuminate, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s holiday light display, to give you a preview of this breathtaking seasonal attraction.

More holiday fun awaits at the Magik Theatre, where “The Velveteen Rabbit” will take the stage in a one-of-a-kind production. Fiona takes us behind the scenes.

Plus, Java Jen takes us to Brewjeria Coffee, a local shop where they’re brewing up customer favorites and seasonal coffee drinks.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

