As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Jeremy Piven will perform at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio this Friday & Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., the Oscar buzz is strong with this one. Actor Jeremy Piven joins us for a Celebrity Chat about his comedy show in SA and his new movie, 15 years in the making.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your hidden talent? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

He’s a comedy legend and his new movie has been 15 years in the making. Actor Jeremy Piven joins us to chat about his comedy shows at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio this Friday and Saturday, and his new film “The Performance,” an incredible project that’s garnering a lot of attention.

It’s an inspiring story for Black History Month and beyond. Jada sits down with Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest, to learn about her new book, “Love and Whiskey.”

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to the Hill Country to visit the nonprofit Wanda’s Wee Zoo, which helps sick and injured exotic animals.

“Shark Tank” is casting for season 17 and we get an inside look.

Mel’s Sweet Bar stops by KSAT with their mobile dessert cart. We get a taste and find out how you can book them for your next party.

The top color trends for 2025 are out now, and we share styling tips from Jules Aldaz.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots! You might them it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.