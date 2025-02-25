Skip to main content
Santa Fe beef & corn chili

Recipe from Beef Loving Texans

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

This Beef Loving Texans chili is packed with corn and red kidney beans. (Beef Loving Texans, Copyright 2025 by Beef Loving Texans.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not as cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a hearty bowl of chili.

While Texas chili doesn’t have beans, this Beef Loving Texans take on chili is packed with red kidney beans and corn.

Check out more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here.

Santa Fe Beef & Corn Chili

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) red kidney beans, drained
  • 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) sweet corn, drained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
  • 1 package (1-1/4 ounces) chili seasoning mix

Sauce:

  • 3/4 cup dairy sour cream
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons green hot pepper sauce

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if necessary

Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in beans, corn, tomato sauce, tomatoes and chili seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, combine sour cream and pepper sauce in small bowl. Serve with chili.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

