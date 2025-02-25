SAN ANTONIO – It’s not as cold outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a hearty bowl of chili.
While Texas chili doesn’t have beans, this Beef Loving Texans take on chili is packed with red kidney beans and corn.
Santa Fe Beef & Corn Chili
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) red kidney beans, drained
- 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) sweet corn, drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
- 1 package (1-1/4 ounces) chili seasoning mix
Sauce:
- 3/4 cup dairy sour cream
- 1-1/2 teaspoons green hot pepper sauce
Directions:
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, if necessary
Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in beans, corn, tomato sauce, tomatoes and chili seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, combine sour cream and pepper sauce in small bowl. Serve with chili.