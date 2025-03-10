As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 10, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we take a look at SXSW and The Rock at La Cantera for spring break fun, eat some “krazy” chicken and step our way towards St. Patrick’s Day.

Our Question of the Day: The time change, love it or hate it? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Recommended Videos

SXSW continues throughout the rest of the week, and we have a crew there. We take a look at what they have in store for spring break.

Princess and the Monkey Home Decor has some DIY activities for you and the whole family for spring break.

Life can get difficult sometimes, but you don’t have to through it alone. Therapy Animals of San Antonio have been providing comfort with furry friends since 1989.

This local Asian spot will have you flocking to their doors. Krazy Katsu is a chicken sandwich shop that serves up freshness and flavor. We give their food a try to see if it’s too “krazy” to handle.

Tap into your love of dance this St. Patrick’s Day. Inishfree School of Irish Dancing shows off their talented steppers.

The Rock at La Cantera is not only the practice spot for The Spurs, but the place to be for spring break. The Rock has a basketball court, water park and a 40-foot LED screen for either movie night or a Spurs game.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.