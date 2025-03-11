As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 11, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we continue our SXSW coverage; looking at new movie releases, make a “hand-ful” of cakes, make some drinks, chow down on spring dishes, and have a few laughs with some comics.

SXSW continues throughout the rest of the week, and we have a crew there. In the spotlight today, the documentary “The Age of Disclosure,” which dives into an 80-year cover up of non-human itelligence. It exposes the profound impact the situation has on the future of humanity.

No pain no gain, or in this case just no pain. Jack Quaid stars in “Novocaine” as an everyday guy, Nathan Caine. With his unique power of feeling no pain he goes on a jouney to save the love of his life. “Novocaine” has teamed up the ever-spooky, dark and extremely talented bakers, The Grim Bakers, to recreate a fried-human hand from the movie.

This Saturday is Espresso Martini day. What better way to celebrate than with a martini made with Milagro Tequila? Ambassador of Milagro Tequila Luis Lopez shows us how its done. You can find the recipes here.

Bringing food to the table is Chef To Table. Chef Sarah Rodriguez shows off her spring menu just in time for Mother’s Day.

Learn about horror stories from the classroom at the Expelled Teachers Comedy Show. These teachers turned comics tell real stories of their classroom for a night of comedy fun.

