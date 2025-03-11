Skip to main content
Clear icon
42º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

Toast to Espresso Martini Day with these 3 java-inspired cocktail recipes

Espresso-less martini, reposado espresso martini & cafe ala Mexicana featuring Milagro Tequila

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: SA Live, Recipes, cocktail, coffee, milagro, tequila
Espresso-less martini featuring Milagro Tequila. (Milagro Tequila, Copyright 2025 by Milagro Tequila.)

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Espresso Martini Day! Need a pick-me-up for happy hour? The trio of coffee cocktails below might have the kick you need.

The espresso-less martini incorporates the flavor of coffee beans without the coffee, while the espresso martini embraces that signature espresso flavor. The cafe ala Mexicana is good with or without the libations.

Recommended Videos

Find more Milagro Tequila recipes here.

Espresso-less Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Milagro Cristalino
  • 3/4 part premium triple sec
  • 1/4 part vanilla-coffee bean syrup*
  • Coffee beans to garnish

*To make vanilla-coffee bean syrup:

Add simple syrup, one vanilla bean and a handful of coffee beans to a pan on low heat, gently simmer.

Stir occasionally and remove from heat source.

Cool in refrigerator for 30 mins to an hour, before filtering beans from liquid.

Syrup will last up to 30 days if refrigerated.

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

Reposado Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts Milagro Reposado
  • 2 parts espresso
  • 3/4 part agave nectar

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker. Shake and pour into a martini glass.

Cafe Ala Mexicana

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts Milagro Anejo
  • 4 parts fresh brewed coffee
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 part heavy cream
  • 1 pinch of chili flakes
  • Whipped Cream

Directions:

Pour all the ingredients, except chili flakes, into a mug. Stir and top with whipped cream and chili flakes.

Cheers!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS