As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 12, 2025

This Sunday is National Lumpia Day, lumpia is a traditional Filipino appetizer. A thin, crispy spring roll, usually filled with ground beef and vegetables.

Sari-Sari Filipino eatery delievers full-bodied flavors of traditional dishes as well as their in-store Filipino market, in the heart of Leon Valley.

Local hairstylist Celina Toves is proving why she is a cut above the rest. This April she will be traveling to the Philipines through the Global Stylist Scholrship. This provides people in developing countries access to the cosmetology industry where they hope to inspire and foster future stylists.

The Rock at La Cantera is showing tonights Spurs game for free at the Frost Plaza. What better place to watch the silver and black then their own practice facility. They also have gaming setups by Alienware for young gamers.

You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life, watching YOSA celebrate the timeless music of ABBA. The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio perform some of ABBA’s greatest hits at the Tobin Center, more information available here.

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with with your friends with this annual bar run. Downtown Crawlers Bar Run has you explore different bars around Midtown SA, enjoy complimentary drinks and after party with this event.

Keep your eyes on the sky, and down low with the Fest of Tails: Dog and Kite Festival. Enjoy high flight action with kite flying, as well as a pooch parade, dog costume contest, vendors and more.

Pucker up for some pickle fun at In A Pickle Festival New Braunfels. The festival is a big dill, with vendors, live music, pet parade, and more. This fesitval is fun for the whole family to rellish in.

Meanwhile in Music at Colton House hosts four incredible days of music performances in Austin. Food, drinks, free admission, and open to all, this event hits all the right notes.

