3 easy Easter recipes from Fischer & Weiser

Tasty meal options for your Easter brunch or dinner from Fischer & Wieser.

SAN ANTONIO – Easter weekend is almost here! Our friends at Fischer & Wieser rounded up three tasty recipes to make your life easier for the holiday.

From peach and prosciutto skewers to a sweet treat for dessert featuring lemon and lavender, the recipes below will add a simple elegance to your Easter gathering.

Peach Prosciutto Skewers

Ingredients:

Peach marinade:

1-2 fresh peaches, pitted and sliced

2 cups Fischer & Wieser peach wine

1 cup water

1 cup of Fischer & Wieser Peach Preserves

2 tablespoons of honey

Skewers:

8 ounces fresh mozzarella balls

4 ounces prosciutto fresh whole basil leaves

Wooden skewers

Dressing:

6 tablespoons of drunken peach liquid

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup Fischer & Wieser Peach Preserves

Salt and pepper

Directions:

For marinade: In small bowl, mix sliced peaches, Peach Preserves, peach wine, water & honey, place peaches in sauce. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and marinate peaches for up to 1 hour.

Once peaches are marinated, cut each prosciutto slice into 2-3 pieces. Wrap each peach slice with a prosciutto slice. Skewer a mozzarella ball, a basil leaf and then a peach slice.

In a small bowl, mix dressing ingredients.

Place skewers onto a platter. Drizzle with Peach Preserves dressing right before serving. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cactus, Black Bean and Corn Salad

Ingredients:

1 jar of nopales, chopped

1 can black beans drained & rinsed

1 can of whole kernel corn drained

4 plum tomatoes, seeded & diced

1/2 white onion, chopped

Dressing:

1/4 cup lime juice (2 limes)

1/4 cup cactus jelly

1 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup crumbled cotija or feta cheese

1 avocado, diced (optional)

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix nopales, beans, corn, tomatoes and white onion together.

For dressing, in a small bowl, mix lime juice, oregano olive oil, cilantro and avocados. Mix well.

Pour over cactus mixture and garnish with cotija cheese and serve.

Pan-Fried Pork Chop with Mayhaw Glaze

Ingredients:

1 small jalapeño, diced

1 jar of Fischer & Wieser Heritage Mayhaw Jelly

1/2 cup light brown sugar

3-4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (taste and adjust)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

A small bunch of fresh bay leaves (4 to 5)

1/4 cup water

Directions:

Use a spice rub mix of your liking and season pork chops generously.

Heat olive oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Add pork chops to the hot pan. Cook the pork chops for approximately 7 minutes on each side, until browned (thickest part of the chop reads 135˚F for medium-rare). It will rise 10 degrees while resting.

To make the sauce, in a small pot, add Mayhaw Jelly, jalapeño, brown sugar, bay leaves, salt and water. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Add vinegar and cook for a few minutes more.

Bluebonnet Lemon Lavender Cookies

Ingredients:

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Bluebonnet Jelly

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons dried lavender

Bluebonnet Lemon Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons Bluebonnet Jam (warm to liquid consistency)

Heavy cream as needed

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet and set it aside.In a stand mixer, beat the softened butter and sugar until light and fluffy. About 3 minutes.

Add the eggs, vanilla, lemon zest and lemon juice. Beat to combine.

Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and lavender. Whisk to combine.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined. Chill the dough for 30 minutes.

Scoop about 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons of lemon lavender cookie dough. Place on the prepared baking sheet about 3 inches apart.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely on the cookie sheet.

Bluebonnet Lemon Glaze:

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients. Whisk until free of lumps.

The glaze should be thin and runny. If it is too thick, you can add more milk to thin it out. Use a fork or a spoon to drizzle the glaze over each cookie.