As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 6, 2025

You can find these layered doughnuts at Parlor Doughnuts.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., layered doughnuts, comedian Michael Yo, viral summer treats, a Real Housewife and more.

It’s National Doughnut Day! Our Question of the Day: You can only pick one kind of donut to eat for the rest of your life. Pick one here, then look for the results later on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Parlor Doughnuts brings their special version of layered donuts for us to try. Think cronut, but different.

Jada takes us to Fruteria la Tropicana for summer treats that are going viral, like a special kind of mango ice cream and Dubai chocolate.

Actor and comedian Michael Yo joins us for some laughs ahead of his shows this weekend at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club San Antonio. You can find tickets here.

Did you know two of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” are coming to San Antonio later this month, and today, we’re chatting with Teresa Guidice, the Queen of Jersey. You can see “Dolce & Caliente: A Sweet & Spicy Real Housewives Experience” featuring Teresa Giudice and Alexia Nepola on June 20 at the Magik Theatre.

San Pedro Playhouse presents “Amadeus” this weekend. Fiona takes us there for an on-stage sneak peek.

And speaking of music and art, Art to Table‘s dinner and art event, The Last Supper, is happening this Saturday. They share what’s in store for art lovers and foodies.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.