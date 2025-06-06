It’s National Doughnut Day 2025! Here’s where to get free doughnuts

SAN ANTONIO – Today is National Doughnut Day and some shops are celebrating with freebies and deals.

Here’s where to find the goods:

Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar doughnut to all customers in-store. No purchase is necessary.

Dunkin’ is giving customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last, in-store or in-app. is giving customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last, in-store or in-app.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut per guest, while supplies last. The offer is available only in stores. No purchase is necessary, and the offer excludes specialty and limited-time doughnuts.

Shipley Do-Nuts is giving out a free glazed doughnut with any purchase, while supplies last. is giving out a free glazed doughnut with any purchase, while supplies last.

Voodoo Doughnut is selling “Pink Raised Glazed Dozens” for $10, and giving away a free doughnut of your choice with your purchase.

National Donut Day began as a way to raise funds and commemorate the work of the “Donut Lassies,” according to The Salvation Army. The “Donut Lassies” established bases near the front lines of World War I in France and baked doughnuts for soldiers.

More locations and deals will be added to the list as they become available.