As seen on SA Live - Juneteenth - Thursday, June 19, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Juneteenth events, a Harlem Globetrotter making SA proud, three generations of East Side pitmasters and more. We’re celebrating black-owned businesses in San Antonio.

A Harlem Globetrotter from the San Antonio area joins us for basketball tricks and Juneteenth festivities. Arysia “Ace” Porter shares how it feels to be a woman on the team.

Recommended Videos

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place all over San Antonio this week, and we learn about a block party and fair coming up this Saturday. It’s all for a good cause: supporting the Dream Big Scholarship Fund. There’s a list of more Juneteenth events here.

Did you know you can visit the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum all year long? Here’s the SAAACAM events calendar.

There’s a family legacy of barbecue with BBQ Life By Chris on San Antonio’s East Side. Three generations of pitmasters have been smoking savory goodness there for years. Jada shares their story.

Need something to warm you up right down to your soul? Mr. A-Ok’s Kitchen takes pride in serving delicious soul food that will “comfort your soul.” We give you a taste.

Running, being healthy and community. That’s what the San Antonio Urban Run Club is all about, and we learn what gets their rubber on the road every day.

As it heats up outside, summer safety is a concern for our pups. Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas shares ways to keep your dogs safe in the heat, and tells us about their Beach Vibes Fundraiser with some adoptable pups.

Cool tunes for your weekend! The Peterson Brothers are keeping it in the family with their most recent album, “Experience.” You can catch them at Sam’s Burger Joint on July 3.

Our Question of the Day: What are you streaming this summer? Share your comments here, then look for them on this morning’s show.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.