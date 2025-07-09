As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 9, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., ice cream, candy, roller skating, tacos, dragons and summer fun!

Our Question of the Day: What’s your hobby? Let us know and share photos here, then look for them on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

If you want ice cream making to be your new summer hobby, you can take classes at Parker’s Ice Creams! They join us today with some of their boozy summer flavors.

It’s National Candy Month and Jen takes us to Alamo Candy Company for sweet treats made in San Antonio.

It’s Taco Tuesday for dragons! Fiona takes us to the Magik Theatre for an inside look at their new production of the beloved children’s book, “Dragons Love Tacos.”

Did you know there’s a local rescue for farm animals? We go to Winding Branch Ranch to learn how they’re changing the lives of our farm animal friends.

Plus, Jada takes us on a roller skating adventure for Jada Picks It today with roller skater Vanessa Reyes. You can follow her on Instagram.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.