As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 7, 2025

(John Marr, Free for use under the Pixabay Content License)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., donation drives and how to help with Hill Country flood relief. Plus, local actresses get cast in big roles, an author spreads good vibes and protect your skin this summer.

Many local businesses coming together to help with recovery efforts in any way they can.

Recommended Videos

Hemisfair Park and Roadmap Brewing Company are collecting donations.

Compadres Hill Country Cocina is cooking meals for responders. They are planning on making deliveries and ask any volunteers who’d like to help with deliveries to reach out to them.

Panfila Cantina and San Antonio Content Creator Laura Coral are partnering for “Conchas for Kerrville.” They plan to donate 50 percent of the proceeds from their Texas-sized conchas to recovery efforts in Kerrville.

Bird Bakery is doing their “Cupcake for a Cause.” If you purchase their Mesquite Honey Lavender cupcake, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to recovery efforts.

Black Rifle Coffee Company in Boerne is accepting donations to help with recovery efforts—they are in need of yard tools—rakes, shovell, etc.) Cleaning products and canned food… as they continue to aid in recovery efforts.

The Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas is holding a healing circle open to the public to support communities in response to the flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

Kerrville Pets Alive are using their S.A.F.E. Campus as a pet resource center offering pet rescue, pet and owner reunification, pet supplies, food, crates, if you know of a lost, found or injured animal, you can call them at 830-200-0539. You can make monetary donations here.

Yes, Chef! Young local actress Arion King dishes on her big break in “The Bear.”

San Antonio is producing big screen stars, too! The 12-year-old “Jurassic World Rebirth” star Audrina Miranda talks about her time hanging out with dinosaurs.

The Lion’s Den is a must-visit place for live music experiences. They feature traveling acts, a house band and drinks in a beautiful atmosphere.

Simply Tiff’s is protecting your skin this summer with at-home remedies.

Author Dr. Harry Cohen shares advice on how to be a positive force in your life and in others in his new book “Be The Sun, Not The Salt.”

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.