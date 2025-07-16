3 Super summer snacks

SAN ANTONIO – Kid-approved, protein-packed meals. Need some inspiration for you summer snacks? Marcela Freeman from Thribe Wellness has some easy ways to shake-up your boring snacks.

High-Protein Turkey Patties

Ingredients:

● 1 pound 93% lean ground turkey

● 1 large egg

● ½ cup old-fashioned oats (optional, helps with binding and fiber)

● ¼ cup finely chopped onion

● 1–2 garlic cloves, minced

● Salt and black pepper to taste

● Optional: paprika, parsley, or any seasoning blend

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the turkey, egg, oats, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and any desired seasoning. Mix everything until well combined.

Divide the mixture into 4 equal patties. Cook on a skillet or grill over medium heat for 5–6 minutes per side, or until internal temp reaches 165°F.

Serve on a high-protein bun with toppings like tomato, avocado, lettuce, or mustard. Macros per patty: 22.6g protein, 3.3g carbs, 3.1g fat With bun, avocado & tomato: 31.1g protein, 30.8g carbs, 8.6g fat.

Frozen Yogurt Bites

Ingredients:

● 1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

● ½ cup fresh raspberries

● 2 ounces chopped pecans

● Optional: drizzle of honey or dark chocolate for added sweetness

Directions:

Line a muffin pan or small silicone molds with parchment or use liners.

Spoon yogurt evenly into 6 sections.

Top each with raspberries and a sprinkle of chopped pecans.

Freeze for at least 2 hours, or until solid.

Remove and enjoy frozen as a sweet, protein-rich snack.

Macros per bite: 5.1g protein, 3.0g carbs, 6.7g fat Great for on-the-go snacking or meal prep

Chia Pudding Power Bowl

Directions:

● ¼ cup chia seeds

● ¼ cup old-fashioned oats

● 1 ounces unsweetened shredded coconut

● ½ scoop protein powder (about 12g protein)

● 1 cup unsweetened almond milk

● ½ cup mixed berries (strawberries & blueberries)

Instructions:

In a bowl or jar, combine chia seeds, oats, protein powder, coconut, and almond milk. Stir well and let sit for 5 minutes. Stir again to prevent clumping. Cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).

Before serving, top with fresh berries. Add a drizzle of honey, cinnamon, or nut butter. Per serving (½ recipe): 13.8g protein, 19g carbs, 19g fat, 9g fiber Perfect for a filling breakfast or snack