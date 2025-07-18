As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 18 2025

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., ice cream and chimney cones: try this new trend.

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner. Our Question of the Day: What is your favorite ice cream flavor? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, we’re trying new Hungarian chimney cones. Kristina Torres, co-owner of the Cone n Swirl food truck, shows off the process and thought behind the frozen sweet treat.

Fiona shows off the fun and flippers at SeaWorld!

The summer fun continues at the Wrestling Shop! Check out their Summer Bash event this weekend.

Summer paw-ssentials! Rob checks out some must-see items to keep your furry friends safe and stylish this summer.

Vinny Tovar, a local San Antonio musician, gives us a sneak peek performance from his debut album, “From San Antone, With Love.”

Feeling guilty about taking breaks from productivity? We chatted with Amina Altai, author of “The Ambition Trap,” to learn more about how women should not apologize for being ambitious.

