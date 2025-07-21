3 Classic Tex-Mex recipes

SAN ANTONIO – With 3 million followers across all platforms, Arnie “ArnieTex” Segovia is not just an award-winning cook but a social media phenomenon. His signature Tex-Mex barbecue and rubs have won in many competitions and now he’s sharing some of those recipes in a brand new cookbook. Here’s just a taste of what you can find in “ArnieTex.”

Fajitas Restaurant Style

Ingredients:

• 1 1⁄2 pounds (680g) flap meat

• ArnieTex Beef Seasoning Blend (page 25)

• 2 tablespoons cooking oil

• 1 medium white onion, cut into strips

• 1⁄2 green bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, and cut into strips

• 1⁄2 yellow bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, and cut into strips

• 1⁄2 red bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, and cut into strips

• 1⁄2 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

• 6 flour or corn tortillas

Directions:

Square up the flap meat around the edges. Slice the meat in half, stack the two pieces, and cut in half again. Then, cutting across the grain, slice the meat into strips 1⁄4 to 3⁄8 inch (0.5–1cm) thick. Cut the loose pieces of meat (left over from squaring it) into similar-sized strips. Place the strips in a large bowl.

Season the meat generously with the ArnieTex Beef Seasoning Blend.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

Heat a 12-inch (30.5cm) skillet or griddle over high heat. This will be a hot and fast cook. Drizzle the oil in the pan, and spread it evenly over the cooking surface. Drop the flap meat in the pan, spread it out evenly, and immediately begin sautéing it.

After 4 minutes, add the onion and bell peppers, and cook, stirring quickly, for 2 to 4 more minutes.

The flap meat is now at a medium doneness, which is perfect with consideration to the carry-over cooking. Shut off the heat. Sprinkle fresh cilantro over the top, toss once, and transfer to a serving platter.

While the meat rests for a few minutes, heat the tortillas in the skillet.

Serve with MommaTex’s Mexican Rice, Refried Beans—Three Ways, and Guacamole.

MommaTex’s Mexican Rice

Ingredients:

• 1⁄2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 dash of dried Mexican oregano

• 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon

• 1 tablespoon cooking oil

• 1 cup long-grain white rice

•1⁄3 cup tomato sauce

Directions:

2 cups warm unsalted chicken broth or water Combine the salt, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin, and chicken bouillon in a small bowl. Set aside.

Heat a 10-inch (25.5cm) skillet over medium-high heat, and add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the rice. Cook, stirring frequently, to develop a slight, toasty tan color on the rice, 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the spices to the rice, and stir frequently for 10 to 15 seconds.

Add the tomato sauce, stir, and slowly add the warm chicken broth or water. Stir a bit more as the pan comes to a medium simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove from the heat, and allow to rest, covered, for 5 minutes.

Remove the lid, fluff with a fork, and serve.

Salsa Verde - Base

Ingredients:

• 10 serrano chiles

• 3 garlic cloves

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 10 jalapeños

Directions:

Add the serranos and jalapeños to a stockpot, and fill with enough water to cover the chiles by 1 to 2 inches (2.5–5cm). Set over medium heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, and boil for 10 minutes.

After the 10-minute boil, shut off the heat, throw in the garlic to soften for 5 minutes, then proceed to step 3.

Strain out the chiles and garlic, and reserve some of the cooking water. Allow the chiles and garlic to cool for 5 minutes.

Add the chiles, garlic, salt, and about 1⁄2 cup of the cooking water to a blender. Pulse the blender a few times to encourage an even chop and then pulse intermittently until your desired consistency. If the salsa verde is too thick, add more cooking water. For a smoother texture, blend longer.

Serve on any dish, in tacos, or with a bowl of chips. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Additional notes:

For a creamy texture, slowly add 1⁄4 cup olive or vegetable oil to the blender in step 4 and blend on high until fully emulsified. Also, be aware that jalapeños and serranos can be a bit unpredictable when it comes to heat level, which can depend on the maturation time on the vine. Serranos in general are considerably hotter than jalapeños, so adjust this recipe accordingly for your preferences.